PM Modi, opposition leaders using 'offensive language,' says Mahmood Madani; slams 'derrogatory' remarks by Himanta

NEW DELHI: Islamic scholar and President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Mahmood Madani, on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the standards of political language and discourse have gone down in recent years.

Madani criticised that leaders across the political spectrum, including the Prime Minister, opposition leaders, and state leaders, for using "inappropriate" and "offensive language."

In an interview with ANI, the Islamic scholar said, "The standard has gone down, even the PM Modi speaks in inappropriate language for communities, and the opposition has also lowered the bar."

The Islamic scholar also took strong objection to the remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling them highly "derogatory".

"The language of the Assam Chief Minister is so offensive. He is the guardian of the state...but the kind of language he is using is inappropriate... Yes, we disagree with each other, but through your platform, I urge him to use the right words while speaking...On various issues, our differences may decrease," the Islamic scholar told ANI.

Madani underlined that differences in political and social views were natural in a democracy but insisted that this should not lead to "hatred" or "animosity".

"We can have differences of opinion, but we are not enemies," he asserted.

He stated that the Assam CM is projecting every Muslim as "Bangladeshi."

"No Bangladeshi, foreigner should be staying in India...He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is projecting every Muslim as Bangladeshi...He is talking about sending me to Bangladesh, which shows his mentality...He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) claims that he is a hero and I am zero," Madani said.