PM Modi urges teachers to instil self-reliance, promote Swadeshi values among students

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday late evening described the deep-rooted respect Indian society holds for teachers as "a powerful force in nation-building" and stated that honouring teachers is not merely a ritual but recognition of their lifelong dedication to "Rashtra-nirman (nation-building)".
Addressing the National Awardee Teachers in New Delhi on the eve of their felicitation by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Friday to mark Teachers' Day, PM Modi said that teachers not only shape the present but also mould the nation’s future, making their role "one of the highest forms of national service".
He further added that millions of teachers across the country, like this year’s awardees, are committed to education with sincerity, commitment, and a spirit of service. Praising the enduring role of teachers in India's development, the Prime Minister added that the country has always revered the Guru-Shishya Parampara (mentor-disciple tradition).
"In India, a Guru is not merely a provider of knowledge but a guide for life. As we move forward with the vision of building a developed India, this tradition remains our strength. Teachers like you are living embodiments of this heritage. You are not only imparting literacy but also instilling the spirit of living for the nation in the younger generation," the PM said while addressing the National Awardee Teachers.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing the reforms aimed at making India self-reliant. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is not just a slogan but a committed movement," he said, calling upon all teachers across the country to consistently sow the seeds of self-reliance in every student.
He highlighted the vital role of educators in explaining the concept of a self-reliant India in simple language and local dialects. He urged teachers to inspire students to understand that a nation dependent on others can never progress to its full potential. The PM also encouraged educators to engage students in practical exercises that identify the use of imported products in everyday life and promote indigenous alternatives.
Referencing Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of advocating Swadeshi, the Prime Minister further said that it is now this generation’s responsibility to carry that mission forward. He stressed that every student should ask themselves, "What can I do to fulfil any of the needs of my country?"
The PM added that it is crucial to connect with the nation's needs. "It is this country that takes us forward in life, that gives us so much and that is why every student must always carry this thought in their heart—What can I give to my country, and which of the nation’s needs can I help fulfil?" he asserted.
Applauding the growing interest of Indian students in innovation, science, and technology, the PM said that the success of the Chandrayaan mission has inspired millions of students to aspire to become scientists and innovators. He spoke about the support provided through the Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs, mentioning that over 10,000 labs have already been established nationwide.
"The government has approved the creation of an additional 50,000 labs to provide young innovators across India more opportunities to innovate. The success of these initiatives depends greatly on the dedicated efforts of teachers nurturing the next generation of innovators," he said.
PM Modi also called on educators to actively support the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, which promotes the use of indigenous products as symbols of Indian pride and self-respect. He encouraged involving students in school projects and activities that identify and celebrate ‘Made in India’ items.
In this context, he suggested assignments that help students and their families recognise local products used at home, raising awareness from a young age. He also promoted the use of indigenous materials in art and craft classes and school functions to foster lifelong pride in Indian-made goods.
To promote Swadeshi products more broadly, he recommended schools hold initiatives like ‘Swadeshi Week’ and ‘Local Product Day’, where students bring local items from home and share the stories behind them. He also encouraged discussions on the origin, makers, and national significance of these products to foster deeper awareness and engagement with local artisans.
Emphasising the importance of Swadeshi promotion, he added that “gifts”—made in India—can be encouraged for occasions like birthdays to instil pride in local products. "Such efforts," he said, "would foster patriotism, self-confidence, and respect for labour among the youth, linking their personal success with national development."
He also highlighted the advantages of the NextGen GST reforms and rationalisation introduced by his government. He concluded by expressing his confidence that teachers will continue to advance the mission of nation-building with steadfast dedication.