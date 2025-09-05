PM Modi urges teachers to instil self-reliance, promote Swadeshi values among students

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday late evening described the deep-rooted respect Indian society holds for teachers as "a powerful force in nation-building" and stated that honouring teachers is not merely a ritual but recognition of their lifelong dedication to "Rashtra-nirman (nation-building)".

Addressing the National Awardee Teachers in New Delhi on the eve of their felicitation by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Friday to mark Teachers' Day, PM Modi said that teachers not only shape the present but also mould the nation’s future, making their role "one of the highest forms of national service".

He further added that millions of teachers across the country, like this year’s awardees, are committed to education with sincerity, commitment, and a spirit of service. Praising the enduring role of teachers in India's development, the Prime Minister added that the country has always revered the Guru-Shishya Parampara (mentor-disciple tradition).

"In India, a Guru is not merely a provider of knowledge but a guide for life. As we move forward with the vision of building a developed India, this tradition remains our strength. Teachers like you are living embodiments of this heritage. You are not only imparting literacy but also instilling the spirit of living for the nation in the younger generation," the PM said while addressing the National Awardee Teachers.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing the reforms aimed at making India self-reliant. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is not just a slogan but a committed movement," he said, calling upon all teachers across the country to consistently sow the seeds of self-reliance in every student.

He highlighted the vital role of educators in explaining the concept of a self-reliant India in simple language and local dialects. He urged teachers to inspire students to understand that a nation dependent on others can never progress to its full potential. The PM also encouraged educators to engage students in practical exercises that identify the use of imported products in everyday life and promote indigenous alternatives.

Referencing Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of advocating Swadeshi, the Prime Minister further said that it is now this generation’s responsibility to carry that mission forward. He stressed that every student should ask themselves, "What can I do to fulfil any of the needs of my country?"