Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised due to low heart rate, exhausion

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Friday evening after he complained of exhaustion and a low heart rate, sources in the government said.

The 51-year-old Chief Minister, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Gurpreet Kaur Mann, had reportedly been suffering from viral fever and digestion-related issues for the past two days. His condition failed to improve, prompting hospitalisation for further evaluation and treatment. A team of doctors is currently attending to him.

In a statement, Fortis Hospital said, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate. On arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since stabilised. He is currently under observation, and his pulse rate has improved. Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition.”

Following his admission, several senior officials visited the hospital to inquire after his health. Among them were Punjab Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ravi Bhagat. Deputy Commissioner of SAS Nagar Komal Mittal and Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans also reached the hospital.

Earlier in the day, a scheduled meeting of the State Cabinet was cancelled. While no official reason was provided, it is believed that the Chief Minister’s health was the reason behind the cancellation. The meeting was expected to focus on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in flood-affected regions of the State. The death toll from the recent floods in Punjab has risen to 43.

On Wednesday, Mann was unable to accompany Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to flood-hit areas.

Kejriwal visited Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district along with senior party leaders. Prior to that, he had called on Mann at his official residence to inquire about his health.

This is the second time during his tenure that Mann has been hospitalised. Last year, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection.