Punjab floods: Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan says illegal mining behind weak embankments along rivers

CHANDIGARH: Describing the situation in Punjab as a 'deluge', Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said illegal mining had led to the weakening of embankments along rivers, adding that the Centre would work on short, medium and long-term plans to lift the state out of the current crisis.
Chouhan wrote on X that he visited Punjab on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stating that the flood situation in the state has left the Prime Minister extremely concerned, he added that the Union government would come up with a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package. "I will submit a detailed report of the damage in Punjab to the Prime Minister. The crisis is big, but the Central Government will leave no stone unturned to overcome it," he said.
Chouhan added, "There is a deluge in Punjab. The crops have been destroyed and ruined. In this hour of crisis, the central government stands with the people and farmers of Punjab. Now we need to work in a planned manner for the reconstruction of the flood-affected areas. To bring Punjab out of this crisis, we will have to prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term plans."
He further said that embankments (dhusi bunds) along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers were strengthened during the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. "But due to illegal mining, they have weakened, and water has entered the villages. Now it is necessary to strengthen those structures so that Punjab can be saved from such tragedies in the future," he said.
He added, "Silt has deposited across the fields and one will need to make a desilting plan to save the next crop."
Chouhan said once the water recedes, there would be a danger of infections as dead animals would need to be disposed of properly to prevent any epidemic.
Saluting the spirit of service in the state during this calamity, he said, "Social activists are going village to village to distribute relief, food, clothes and medicines. It is this spirit of unity and service that gives us the strength to emerge from even the biggest crises. The neighbouring states have also come forward to help. We will also steer the people of Punjab through this crisis.”
On Thursday, Chouhan had visited various villages in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala districts to get a firsthand account of the situation. He rode a tractor and also entered an inundated field and checked the paddy crop damaged by the floodwater.