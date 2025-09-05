Floods damage 110 km of Indo-Pak border fence; 90 BSF posts inundated in Punjab, Jammu

CHANDIGARH: Around 110 km of the fence near zero line on the Indo-Pak international border has been damaged and about 90 posts of Border Security Force (BSF) have been inundated besides border pillars due to floods in the forward areas of Punjab and Jammu, completely transforming the landscape.

Sources said that out of the 100 km fence which has been damaged by the floods that have wreaked havoc, about 80 km of the fence on the international border is in Punjab and approximately 30 km of it is in Jammu area. The fence at these places has been submerged, uprooted or tilted.

Sources further said that not only the fence on the international border has been damaged, but also around 65 posts of the Border Security Force have been inundated in Punjab sector as breaches have been reported in the bundhs across Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Pathankot, Taran Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts along the international border, and approximately 20 posts in Jammu sector.

In Shahzada village of Amritsar district, people have taken shelter inside a BSF post at Kamalpur after soldiers vacated it due to rising waters. The BSF post near the Kartarpur Corridor is also inundated as BSF personnel have temporarily shifted to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak.

“The Ravi river has flooded both sides of the zero line and also the Pakistan Rangers have had to abandon their forward posts,” said an official. Several forward defence points (FDPs) or high-ground located observation posts of the force have also been impacted.

“The BSF has now begun an exercise in these two sectors to restore the fence and the border outposts (BOPs) so that troops can occupy them again. Our personnel are on high alert, especially in those areas where the fencing is completely submerged,” said a senior BSF official.