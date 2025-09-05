Tableau on ‘love jihad’ in Ganesh procession triggers tension in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

BHOPAL: A tableau based on the theme of “Love Jihad,” forming part of a Lord Ganesh Sawari procession, sparked tension in the Mahidpur town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Friday.

Members of the minority community objected to the tableau forming part of the procession. They were particularly unhappy over effigies having been made to sport a skull cap, beard and burqa and termed it as offensive to their religious sentiments.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), while assuring taking care of their concerns, asked them to submit a formal application about it.

The situation was normalised by the administration and police, but just when the procession was passing near the Moti Masjid, some youths pelted stones.

“The concerned Ganesh Sawari procession was around 500 meters away when some youths, who were hiding their faces, pelted stones close to the police posse escorting the procession,” Ujjain district police superintendent Pradeep Sharma said.

Swinging into action, the police used mild force and controlled the situation from worsening further.

Also, to prevent further escalation, police conducted a flag march and additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas. “The situation is peaceful and under total control. Those who pelted stones have been identified and a process is underway to register an FIR in the matter,” Sharma told the TNIE.