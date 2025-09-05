Teen claims same snake bit her 13 times in 40 days in UP, doctors suspect psychological condition

LUCKNOW: A peculiar case has emerged from Bhaihsaha, a village of about 300 people in Kaushambi district, known for being infested with snakes. A 15-year-old girl has claimed that the same snake bit her over a dozen times, precisely 13 times, in the last 40 days.

The girl’s extraordinary claim has left the district health department in a quandary, as she insisted that she saw the reptile every time it struck and that the marks on her legs were proof.

“Please save me as a black snake is after my life. It has bitten me 13 times and, every time it bites, it feels like an electric shock. It leaves fang marks on my body," said the girl. She added that the reptile struck her both inside and outside the house. “We close the doors at night, but it still comes," she said.

The victim’s father, Rajendra, a daily-wage farmer, said the family had spent thousands on her treatment and rituals since 22 July, when she reported the first bite.

“We begged snake-catchers to help, but no one came. Sometimes, it disappears into the fields, sometimes in the house. We have not been able to catch it. We don’t even know how long this will continue," Rajendra said.

In the village, where poor sanitation and waterlogging are common, most houses have mud walls. Such conditions are conducive to attracting snakes and similar creatures. However, no other villager besides the teenage girl and her relatives has seen the mysterious “black snake."

“We hear of it only from her family. We are scared to even speak about it. What if it comes for us?" said a villager.