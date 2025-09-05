The Bengal Files facing troubles', plans to take legal action: Vivek Agnihotri

MUMBAI: Director Vivek Agnihotri has accused the West Bengal government and police officials of threatening theatre owners not to screen his film The Bengal Files in the eastern state, and said the producers are planning to take legal action.

The film, the concluding chapter in Agnihotri's The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in Kolkata.

The Bengal Files, slated to be released on Friday, features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr.

Whatever the West Bengal government is doing is illegal and unconstitutional.

We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow and accordingly we will take legal action, he said, on the sidelines of the premier of the film on Thursday.