Director Vivek Agnihotri urges CM Mamata to ensure smooth release of his film 'The Bengal Files'

KOLKATA: Director Vivek Agnihotri appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the smooth release of his film 'The Bengal Files', alleging that Trinamool Congress workers were threatening theatre owners against screening it.

The film, the concluding chapter in Agnihotri's The Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revisits the communal riots of August 1946 in Kolkata, known as 'Direct Action Day'.

In a video message on X, Agnihotri requested Banerjee "with folded hands" to listen to his words and not to "suppress an important part of history".

Claiming that he is getting feedback from theatre owners in the state that they were being threatened not to go ahead with the screening, Agnihotri reminded Banerjee of her constitutional duty.

"You have taken an oath on the Indian Constitution to protect the rights of every citizen, the right of free speech, and it is your responsibility to see to it that the film does not face any disruption.

Please consider the fact that the CBFC has cleared this film," he said.