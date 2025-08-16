Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files’ trailer launch stopped by Kolkata police

KOLKATA: A major controversy was sparked off on Saturday after the official trailer launch of ‘The Bengal Files’, the upcoming movie of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, was stopped in Kolkata.

The official trailer of the film was originally scheduled to be unveiled at a multiplex in Kolkata on Saturday. However, due to some alleged ‘political pressures’ the venue was changed to a luxury hotel on EM Bypass.

Everything was fine in the morning. But as soon as the event started, a problem surfaced.

At one point, the director was seen arguing with the Kolkata Police. A senior Kolkata Police officer got on the stage. Allegedly, it was his intervention that stopped the trailer launch of the film.

Amidst the chaos in the room, the Agnihotri stood on the stage and said, “This is Bengal. Everything happens here with the direction of some invisible fingers. The truth is not allowed to be shown.”

Allegedly, the laptop used to show the trailer of the film was confiscated by the police.