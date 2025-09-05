Trump’s latest: 'Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China'; MEA says 'no comment'

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's latest remarks.

"I have no comments to offer on this post at this time," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

Answering another query, Jaiswal said the relationship between the United States and India is very important for India. "Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges.

We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests. As you would have seen, I would draw your attention to a joint military exercise that is underway in Alaska. A few days ago, there was a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting... Talks between both countries is going on and we are committed to strengthening our partnership," he said.