Uttarakhand grapples with double crisis: Floods kill 80, 90 missing; State fights epidemic threat

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand struggles to recover from the devastating impact of incessant August rains, a new and alarming threat of widespread epidemics looms large over the disaster-stricken state.

Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc across mountainous regions like Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pauri, while the plains grapple with severe waterlogging, leading to significant loss of life and property. Authorities are now racing against time to prevent a health crisis amidst widespread contamination and accumulated debris.

The state's challenging geographical conditions frequently lead to disaster-like situations, but this year's monsoon has been particularly brutal. The extensive waterlogging and accumulation of filth in affected areas have created fertile ground for the spread of infectious diseases.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, natural calamities have claimed 80 lives since April 1, with 114 injured and 95 still missing. The devastation extends to livestock, with 88 large and 1,481 small animals perished. Property damage is extensive, with 1,828 houses partially damaged, 71 severely affected, and 229 completely destroyed.

The Uttarakhand government has acknowledged the grave health risks posed by unsanitary conditions. Recognizing the high potential for infections and disease outbreaks, the health department has been put on high alert.

Dr. Ravindra Rana of the Secretariat Hospital warned of diseases like typhoid, cholera, and jaundice spreading in the affected areas. "Residents in disaster-hit and waterlogged zones must exercise extreme caution," Dr. Rana advised. "It's crucial to prevent outside contamination from entering homes, keep children indoors, and maintain strict hygiene. Consuming healthy food and clean drinking water is paramount to prevent infections."

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand's Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat confirmed the government’s proactive measures. "Health camps have already been set up in 65 out of the 78 disaster-affected village councils. The remaining will be covered within the next week," he stated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the public of continuous monitoring. "We are continuously reviewing the disaster situation and implementing necessary precautions," CM Dhami said. "The health department and other agencies are taking essential steps to address the potential for epidemics in flood-affected and waterlogged areas."

The coming days will be critical as the state battles both the physical aftermath of the floods and the urgent need to safeguard public health.