362 Short Service Commission officers join Indian Army after passing-out parades at OTA in Chennai, Gaya

NEW DELHI: A total of 362 officers were commissioned into the Indian Army on Saturday. The passing-out parades (PoP) were simultaneously held at the Officers Training Academies (OTA) at Chennai and Gaya.

The Army in a statement said, “A spectacular military parade at the revered Parameswaran Drill Square of OTA Chennai marked the passing out ceremony of Officers of Short Service Commission (SSC) -120, SSC (W)-34 and equivalent courses.”

​A total of 130 officer cadets and 25 officer cadets (women) were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army, embodying the spirit of duty and sacrifice. Additionally, nine foreign officer cadets and 12 foreign officer cadets (women) from nine friendly foreign countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.

At the other PoP, the second batch of the Short Service Commission, Technical Entry (Men & Women) was commissioned as officers during the solemn event from the Officers’ Training Academy, Gaya. “The parade marked the Passing out of 207 Officer Cadets, who marched through the Antim Pag (Last Step) to become Commissioned Officers of the Indian Army. This included 184 Officer Cadets from the SSC (Tech) Men-63 and 23 Officer Cadets from the SSC (Tech) Women-34,” added the Army.

The immaculate drill of officer cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spell bound. It was a proud moment for the officer cadets and their parents, as also the instructors and administrative staff of OTA Chennai, who over the last one year of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.