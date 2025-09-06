362 Short Service Commission officers join Indian Army after passing-out parades at OTA in Chennai, Gaya

NEW DELHI: A total of 362 officers were commissioned into the Indian Army on Saturday. The passing-out parades (PoP) were simultaneously held at the Officers Training Academies (OTA) at Chennai and Gaya.
The Army in a statement said, “A spectacular military parade at the revered Parameswaran Drill Square of OTA Chennai marked the passing out ceremony of Officers of Short Service Commission (SSC) -120, SSC (W)-34 and equivalent courses.”
A total of 130 officer cadets and 25 officer cadets (women) were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army, embodying the spirit of duty and sacrifice. Additionally, nine foreign officer cadets and 12 foreign officer cadets (women) from nine friendly foreign countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.
At the other PoP, the second batch of the Short Service Commission, Technical Entry (Men & Women) was commissioned as officers during the solemn event from the Officers’ Training Academy, Gaya. “The parade marked the Passing out of 207 Officer Cadets, who marched through the Antim Pag (Last Step) to become Commissioned Officers of the Indian Army. This included 184 Officer Cadets from the SSC (Tech) Men-63 and 23 Officer Cadets from the SSC (Tech) Women-34,” added the Army.
The immaculate drill of officer cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spell bound. It was a proud moment for the officer cadets and their parents, as also the instructors and administrative staff of OTA Chennai, who over the last one year of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.
The passing-out parade at OTA Chennai was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), who also presented the Sword of Honour and Silver Medal to Academy Cadet Adjutant (ACA) Raj Biswas, OTA Gold Medal to Academy Under Officer (AUO) Parul Dhadwal, and the Bronze Medal to Battalion Under Officer (BUO) Pranjal Dixit.
The Air Chief, in his address, lauded the officer cadets and OTA staff for their exemplary achievements, exhorting the newly commissioned officers to uphold the cardinal military values of 'Selfless Service to the Nation' and steadfast pursuit of excellence in all endeavours.
Following the immaculate parade, the Pipping Ceremony symbolized a solemn vow as newly commissioned officers, adorned with the gleaming insignia on their shoulders, pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to safeguard the nation at all costs.
The newly commissioned officers, donning their ranks and regimental accoutrements, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India as they stepped out of the portals of the Officers Training Academy, committed to ‘Serve with Honour’ to safeguard the honour of the country.
At OTA Gaya, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Central Command, was the Reviewing Officer of the parade. The skillful, crisp and synchronized drill movements instilled a deep sense of pride among all spectators.
The passing out parade was commanded by Academy Under Officer (AUO) Piyush Dimri.
General Sengupta presented medals to officer cadets who demonstrated exemplary performance during their training. Battalion Under Officer (BUO) Kulthe Dhruv won the coveted Sword of Honour for being adjudged as the Best Allrounder. He is commissioned into the Grenadier Regiment. The Gold medal went to Academy Cadet Adjutant (ACA) Monu Kumar for standing first in Overall Order of Merit and has been commissioned into Jat regiment. The Silver Medal for standing second in Overall Order of Merit was given to the Academy Under Officer (AUO) Piyush Dimri, commissioned into Kumaon Regiment.
The Bronze Medal was given to Battalion Under Officer (BUO) Mukta Singh for standing third in Overall Order of Merit. She is commissioned into Engineers Regiment (Bombay Sappers).
Addressing the officer cadets, General Sengupta exhorted the young military leaders to embrace innovation and continuously upgrade their knowledge. He stressed the need to lead with purpose, master emerging technologies and remain adaptable in a rapidly evolving battlefield. Upholding the Indian Army’s core values, he encouraged them to blend tradition with forward-thinking leadership for effective command in peace and war.
The Pipping Ceremony at OTA Gaya, as per the Army, was an exhilarating experience of fulfilment and pride for the officer cadets and their families. Symbolising the culmination of months of unwavering dedication and perseverance, it marked a defining milestone in their journey. At the precise call of the bugle, stars were adorned on their shoulders, signifying their transition into Commissioned Officers.
The solemn oath to serve the nation, administered by Academy Adjutant, Lieutenant Colonel Prakhar Dhagat, heralded the start of jubilant celebrations as the cadets embraced their new roles as future leaders of the Indian Army.
With head held high and heart full of purpose, the newly commissioned officers proudly stepped forward to take their first step into a life of honour and commitment to the nation, the Army said.