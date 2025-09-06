AAP, BJP trade charges over cause of Punjab floods as Congress blames both for collective failure

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a blame game over the cause of the recent floods in Punjab, while the Congress has termed it a collective failure of both parties in handling the crisis.

Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal rebutted Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s allegation that the floods were triggered by illegal mining.

Calling the charges baseless and misleading, Goyal said the floods were caused by record rainfall and unprecedented inflow of water in rivers. “The present focus must remain on relief and rehabilitation of affected families instead of political blame games,” he added.

Goyal said Punjab recorded an extraordinary discharge of 14.11 lakh cusecs in the Ravi this year, surpassing the 11.2 lakh cusecs of 1988. He added that strengthening works worth over Rs 200 crore in the last two years had ensured embankments withstood the pressure, with no breaches along government-controlled bundhs of the Beas.

He clarified that mining is banned in the Ravi within five kilometers of the international border due to Army and BSF restrictions, while the Beas is a declared conservation reserve where mining is prohibited. No mining exists in the Ghaggar, while in the Sutlej, operations are allowed only under approved mine plans and with clearance from the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). He stressed that regulated mining does not endanger embankments, and no activity is permitted within 100 meters of flood protection structures. Goyal reiterated that unprecedented rainfall alone caused the floods.