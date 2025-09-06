Allahabad High Court directs police officials to produce 65-year-old man allegedly in illegal custody

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court issued directives to the top police officials to produce Mahmood Ahmad Beg, 65, before the court, who has been allegedly in illegal custody.
Mahmood Ahmad Beg's wife said that he has been in illegal custody since August 20 and was subjected to custodial torture in connection with an alleged illegal conversion racket.
The top officials, including the Additional Director General of Police, I-G of police, and the senior Superintendent of Bareilly, have been directed by the High Court.
A division bench, comprising Justice Salil Kumar Rai and Justice Zafeer Ahmed, passed the order in response to the Habeas Corpus plea filed by the victim's wife, Parveen Akhtar.
Moreover, Mahmood Ahmad Beg's wife also claimed in the plea that the cops belonging to the Special Operation Group (SOG) were demanding illegal gratification of Rs 1 lakh for her husband's release.
Keeping the allegations and the significance of the petition in mind, the court directed the top cops of the district to produce the man in the court on September 8, 2025.
Moreover, the court also summoned SSP, Bareilly, to be present in person on the next date of hearing.
As per the plea of the victim's wife, 11 persons had thronged the petitioner's residence in three jeeps and forcibly took her husband away at around 11:15 pm on August 20.
On protesting the action, the couple's son was threatened by a cop who held a revolver at his chest, threatening to shoot him if he spoke further, claimed the petitioner.
The petitioner also mentioned in the plea that her husband, Mahmood Beg, had been suffering from multiple medical conditions and that he was illegally detained by the police since then.
The plea also mentioned that Beg had no criminal antecedents and was being kept in illegal custody in gross violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.