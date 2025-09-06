Allahabad High Court directs police officials to produce 65-year-old man allegedly in illegal custody

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court issued directives to the top police officials to produce Mahmood Ahmad Beg, 65, before the court, who has been allegedly in illegal custody.

Mahmood Ahmad Beg's wife said that he has been in illegal custody since August 20 and was subjected to custodial torture in connection with an alleged illegal conversion racket.

The top officials, including the Additional Director General of Police, I-G of police, and the senior Superintendent of Bareilly, have been directed by the High Court.

A division bench, comprising Justice Salil Kumar Rai and Justice Zafeer Ahmed, passed the order in response to the Habeas Corpus plea filed by the victim's wife, Parveen Akhtar.

Moreover, Mahmood Ahmad Beg's wife also claimed in the plea that the cops belonging to the Special Operation Group (SOG) were demanding illegal gratification of Rs 1 lakh for her husband's release.