BJP plans nationwide outreach to promote NextGen GST reforms ahead of Navaratri

NEW DEHI: The rationalisation of GST slabs, now being termed as the NextGen GST reforms by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, is set to receive a massive nationwide promotion by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The move is aimed at informing the public about its anticipated positive impact on the economy.

As part of a carefully planned strategy, the BJP is preparing to launch an extensive outreach campaign in the next few days to inform people about the financial advantages of the reformed GST, which are scheduled to take effect from September 22 following their implementation by the Modi government.

With a vast network of workers across the country, the BJP has outlined a comprehensive outreach programme focused on informing citizens, including traders, about the latest GST reforms introduced by the Modi government as a historic economic move that aims to benefit the common people.

The GST Council has approved a rate overhaul for all items, except those which fall under the ‘sin and luxury category’, by reducing the GST slabs to 5% and 18% from their earlier GST slabs. The reductions will become effective from September 22 – the first day of Navaratri.

Speaking to this newspaper on Saturday, BJP Lok Sabha MP and party’s chief spokesperson Anil Baluni shared some preliminary information on this upcoming BJP outreach on NextGen GST reforms. He said that a detailed and structured plan has been drawn up to take the benefits of the GST reforms to people across the nation.

“The party has decided to mobilise its entire organisational structure — from block, district units to the state level — to communicate the benefits of the GST changes to the public during this outreach initiative,” he said.