Bodoland’s GI tag drive turns into cultural renaissance

GUWAHATI: An initiative in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to secure the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for indigenous items has evolved into a cultural revolution, officials said.
The BTR government recently launched a special drive to work towards GI tag registration of cultural artefacts belonging to all 26 communities of the region.
This move follows the recognition of 21 Bodo indigenous items with GI tags – from Dokhona and Aronai (traditional attires) and Gwkha Gwkhwi (cuisine) to Indi ZI (silk), Thorkha, Serza (musical instruments) and Zwu Gisi, Zwu Gwran (brews).
A group of educated Bodo youth spearheaded the movement to secure GI tags for BTR’s indigenous items in an effort to protect the region’s cultural richness and ecological diversity.
The Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha was roped in to provide expert guidance through a series of workshops to help various community scholars and leaders identify and document their cultural items for filing GI tag applications.
Ling Narzihary, a biotechnologist from the Vellore Institute of Technology, told this newspaper that the idea of working to secure GI tags for the indigenous items was conceived when Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro was serving as the president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).
“ABSU had adopted a resolution on this and after Pramod Boro took over as the BTC chief, we approached him and raised the matter. He readily agreed,” Narzihary said.
In 2021, he teamed up with fellow Bodo youth – Kansai Brahma (social worker), Swapna Muchahary (artist), and entrepreneurs Nachani Brahma, Pulak Basumatary and Ranjila Mohilary.
Their efforts paid off. Thirteen items were awarded GI tags in November 2023, and eight others received recognition in May 2024. Narzihary said the initiative was aimed at preserving Bodo cultural heritage and preventing the appropriation of motifs, textiles and instruments.
“GI tags for the items were very important for us tribals. I had a subject on GI tag in my biotechnology engineering. I read about how American companies approached people in South American and African countries, acquired knowledge about indigenous herbs and made traditional medicines using chemicals,” said Narzihary, who also obtained an MBA from Paris.
“The indigenous communities there did not benefit from this. We thought it should not happen to us. We have excellent motifs in our traditional wears. Our fear was that people would come from outside and copy our motifs, textiles and instruments,” he further stated.
The BTR government has announced plans to create “GI Villages,” where clusters of artisans and farmers will be supported with training, infrastructure and direct market linkages. This is expected to create a self-sustaining ecosystem where heritage becomes the foundation for progress.