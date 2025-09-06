Bodoland’s GI tag drive turns into cultural renaissance

GUWAHATI: An initiative in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to secure the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for indigenous items has evolved into a cultural revolution, officials said.

The BTR government recently launched a special drive to work towards GI tag registration of cultural artefacts belonging to all 26 communities of the region.

This move follows the recognition of 21 Bodo indigenous items with GI tags – from Dokhona and Aronai (traditional attires) and Gwkha Gwkhwi (cuisine) to Indi ZI (silk), Thorkha, Serza (musical instruments) and Zwu Gisi, Zwu Gwran (brews).

A group of educated Bodo youth spearheaded the movement to secure GI tags for BTR’s indigenous items in an effort to protect the region’s cultural richness and ecological diversity.

The Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha was roped in to provide expert guidance through a series of workshops to help various community scholars and leaders identify and document their cultural items for filing GI tag applications.

Ling Narzihary, a biotechnologist from the Vellore Institute of Technology, told this newspaper that the idea of working to secure GI tags for the indigenous items was conceived when Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro was serving as the president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).