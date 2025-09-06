BPR&D lists negative factors denting image of Police forces, asks for institutional reforms

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) has come out with a comprehensive list under the title - Negative list of actions detrimental to the Police image - outlining the acts and behaviour damaging the image of policing in the country, officials said on Saturday.
Noting that the Police research organisation has prepared the list in compliance with a recommendation to it at the Director Generals of Police (DGsP) and Inspector Generals of police (IGsP) conference 2024, the officials said, it highlighted systemic shortcomings, which include ‘misconduct and insensitive practices’ that erode public trust and undermine credibility leading to weakening of the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
In the report, the BPR&D suggests DGsP give special attention to the way police interact with the public. It has been warned that aggressive or insensitive behaviour “leaves a lasting impact on public perception”.
The BPR&D said that “use of inappropriate language” and “aggressive behaviour” towards the public, complainants and witnesses and also “lack of empathy in dealing with victims”, particularly in sensitive cases ” formed the most visible factors that tarnish the image of police.
It has also warned that failure to provide clear and helpful information, discriminatory practices based on race, ethnicity or personal characteristics and “displaying an authoritarian attitude rather than a service-oriented mindset “lead to alienation and mistrust among the masses.
In the report, the BR&D also cautioned against “egotistic self-promotion or arrogance on social media”, which undermines credibility and professionalism in policing.
The report also asks for a balance between the power and responsibility of the police forces. It goes on to cite that “delays in the registration of FIRs, investigations”, “misuse of preventive measures”, and even “registering false cases” lead to erosion of public trust.
Another major concern is the “use of excessive force against peaceful protests” and “selective enforcement of laws, particularly in cases involving influential members of the society”. The tolerance of corruption within the system, coupled with “undue considerations and bias in postings, transfers”, also leading to the credibility of police organisations.
It also highlighted the absence of standardised protocols and poor adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as it said such lapses contribute to the creation perception about police forces that they are unreliable and unresponsive.
After highlighting the shortcomings, the BPR&D asked for reforms saying “a concerted effort from all levels of the police force, starting from policy reforms at the organisational level to a fundamental change in individual behaviour”.
The report puts emphasis on transparency, accountability, effective community engagement and professional conduct, as it claimed that these are critical for enhancing the public image of the police and restoring community confidence.