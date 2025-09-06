BPR&D lists negative factors denting image of Police forces, asks for institutional reforms

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) has come out with a comprehensive list under the title - Negative list of actions detrimental to the Police image - outlining the acts and behaviour damaging the image of policing in the country, officials said on Saturday.

Noting that the Police research organisation has prepared the list in compliance with a recommendation to it at the Director Generals of Police (DGsP) and Inspector Generals of police (IGsP) conference 2024, the officials said, it highlighted systemic shortcomings, which include ‘misconduct and insensitive practices’ that erode public trust and undermine credibility leading to weakening of the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

In the report, the BPR&D suggests DGsP give special attention to the way police interact with the public. It has been warned that aggressive or insensitive behaviour “leaves a lasting impact on public perception”.

The BPR&D said that “use of inappropriate language” and “aggressive behaviour” towards the public, complainants and witnesses and also “lack of empathy in dealing with victims”, particularly in sensitive cases ” formed the most visible factors that tarnish the image of police.