BSP chief Mayawati re-inducted party’s former Rajya Sabha member Siddharth Ashok following his public apology

LUCKNOW: In a major move towards reconciliation with expelled leaders of the party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati re-inducted the party’s former Rajya Sabha member Siddharth Ashok, forgiving him for his ‘alleged anti-party activities’ here on Saturday.
Siddharth, who is also the father-in-law of Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand, was expelled, in February this year, from the party for engaging in 'anti-party activities' and promoting 'groupism' in the organisation.
Before sacking Siddharth, Mayawati had claimed that she had warned the former Rajya Sabha MP.
Significantly, earlier in the day, Ashok Siddharth had publicly apologised to the BSP chief, admitting his mistakes.
Following his apology, his reinstatement in the party was being considered a certainty.
In a long post on microblogging site 'X', the former Uttar Pradesh CM said Siddharth had publicly apologised for his 'mistake' and had assured the Bahujan Samaj and the BSP leadership of his complete loyalty to the party.
He had also pledged to wholeheartedly dedicate himself to advancing the movement of self-respect and dignity led by Dr BR Ambedkar, Mayawati said.
"The decision to expel him from the BSP is revoked with immediate effect, meaning he has been reinstated into the party," Mayawati said on 'X' in Hindi.
"It is hoped that, like all other workers of the party, he will contribute wholeheartedly to advance the party and the movement."
Siddharth, who was called 'doctor' within the party ranks, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.
In the 2000s, he was appointed as BSP's district convener of the Backwards and Minority Community Employees’ Federation (BAMCEF) in Farrukhabad.
In 2009, he became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. In 2016, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha. In March 2023, his daughter Pragya got married to Akash, who was once seen as a political successor to Mayawati.