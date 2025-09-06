BSP chief Mayawati re-inducted party’s former Rajya Sabha member Siddharth Ashok following his public apology

LUCKNOW: In a major move towards reconciliation with expelled leaders of the party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati re-inducted the party’s former Rajya Sabha member Siddharth Ashok, forgiving him for his ‘alleged anti-party activities’ here on Saturday.

Siddharth, who is also the father-in-law of Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand, was expelled, in February this year, from the party for engaging in 'anti-party activities' and promoting 'groupism' in the organisation.

Before sacking Siddharth, Mayawati had claimed that she had warned the former Rajya Sabha MP.

Significantly, earlier in the day, Ashok Siddharth had publicly apologised to the BSP chief, admitting his mistakes.

Following his apology, his reinstatement in the party was being considered a certainty.

In a long post on microblogging site 'X', the former Uttar Pradesh CM said Siddharth had publicly apologised for his 'mistake' and had assured the Bahujan Samaj and the BSP leadership of his complete loyalty to the party.