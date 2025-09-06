CM meets diplomats in Delhi, says connectivity key strength of Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Gujarat has established itself as a hub of robust global connectivity by attracting $69 billion in FDI and contributing 27% to India’s exports, CM Bhupendra Patel has said.
Patel made the observation while interacting with diplomats and heads of missions in New Delhi as a prelude to the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC). The event was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and representatives from about 45 nations.
In this session, the CM said, “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which began in 2003, has grown into a resounding success. By providing policy-driven governance, an investor-friendly environment, and well-structured infrastructure, the state has become the best destination for foreign investors.”
The CM emphasised that connectivity and the industrial ecosystem are the state’s strengths. With the country’s longest coastline, 49 ports, and a multimodal transport network under PM Gati Shakti, it has secured a leading position in logistics and exports. It contributes 18% to the country’s industrial output, he said.
Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The VGRCs are an important step following the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and will serve as a platform to showcase regional strengths and promote grassroots development.”