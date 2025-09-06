CM meets diplomats in Delhi, says connectivity key strength of Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Gujarat has established itself as a hub of robust global connectivity by attracting $69 billion in FDI and contributing 27% to India’s exports, CM Bhupendra Patel has said.

Patel made the observation while interacting with diplomats and heads of missions in New Delhi as a prelude to the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC). The event was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and representatives from about 45 nations.

In this session, the CM said, “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which began in 2003, has grown into a resounding success. By providing policy-driven governance, an investor-friendly environment, and well-structured infrastructure, the state has become the best destination for foreign investors.”