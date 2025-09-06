CM Nitish Kumar announces Santosh Kumar Nirala as JD(U) candidate from Rajpur for upcoming Bihar polls

PATNA: Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced former state minister Santosh Kumar Nirala as the party’s candidate from Rajpur (reserved) assembly constituency in Buxar district for the upcoming assembly election due in October-November.

The announcement came ahead of formal seat-sharing arrangements among NDA allies, including BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM and RLM.

Nitish made the declaration during a ‘Karyakarta Samvad’ (interaction with workers) in Buxar district. As soon as Nirala’s name was announced, the meeting hall echoed with slogans like “Nirala Zindabad” and “Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho, Nirala Jaisa Ho.”

Calling Nirala on stage, Nitish urged workers to support him in the election. “He is a good man and served as a transport minister in my cabinet earlier,” the chief minister said.