Dress code at Chhattisgarh event irks teachers

RAIPUR: The teachers honoured at the function organised at Raj Bhawan in Raipur on the occasion of Teachers’ Day felt “unhappy” owing to the ‘mandatory dress code’ and other “unexpected” conduct during the programme. While men were asked to wear navy blue blazers, white shirts and black trousers, women were told to dress up in off-white or beige cream.

“This year, for the first time, a dress code was imposed, and teachers were honoured in groups of five instead of individually. Simply requesting formal attire would have sufficed,” said Virendra Dubey, state president of the Shaley Shikshak Sangh.

“Teachers were only called in batches for photo sessions with the Governor and CM. If each award had been personally conferred by the Governor, it would have added dignity to the recognition. Even the President of India honours 45 teachers individually.” Governor Ramen Deka and CM Vishnu Deo Sai felicitated 64 teachers.