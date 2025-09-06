Fear grips UP Meerut villages as ‘nude gang’ allegedly targets women in fields

LUCKNOW: Panic has gripped Daurala village in Meerut district of western Uttar Pradesh after a fourth incident allegedly linked to the so-called ‘nude gang’ came to light on Saturday.

Locals claim that at least four such incidents have occurred in the past few days.

According to local sources, the alleged gang members, who reportedly have long hair, emerge naked from farm fields and suddenly attack unsuspecting women passing by. They allegedly attempt to drag the women into the fields and physically assault them.

The recent incident has caused widespread fear, especially among women in Daurala. Police authorities, already on alert over the situation, have launched an investigation. However, no suspects have been apprehended yet. Drones are being used to monitor the area.

As per sources, in the latest case, two men allegedly attempted to drag a woman into a field while she was travelling alone to work in Bharaala village.