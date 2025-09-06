Fear grips UP Meerut villages as ‘nude gang’ allegedly targets women in fields

LUCKNOW: Panic has gripped Daurala village in Meerut district of western Uttar Pradesh after a fourth incident allegedly linked to the so-called ‘nude gang’ came to light on Saturday.
Locals claim that at least four such incidents have occurred in the past few days.
According to local sources, the alleged gang members, who reportedly have long hair, emerge naked from farm fields and suddenly attack unsuspecting women passing by. They allegedly attempt to drag the women into the fields and physically assault them.
The recent incident has caused widespread fear, especially among women in Daurala. Police authorities, already on alert over the situation, have launched an investigation. However, no suspects have been apprehended yet. Drones are being used to monitor the area.
As per sources, in the latest case, two men allegedly attempted to drag a woman into a field while she was travelling alone to work in Bharaala village.
The woman screamed and managed to escape their grasp, but the attackers disappeared before villagers arrived. When her family inquired about the attackers’ appearance, the woman described them as being naked.
Traumatised by the incident, the woman has now changed her route to work.
As per the alleged modus operandi, the miscreants do not wear any clothes, suddenly appear from the fields, try to drag women into deserted areas and assault them.
Villagers claim this is the fourth such incident, saying previous cases went unreported due to fear. They now believe police intervention is essential.
According to village chief Rajendra Kumar, “Initially, the villagers did not take it seriously. But now there is an atmosphere of fear as the alleged gang has so far targeted only women.”
Police have searched the fields, and on Saturday, a search operation using drones was conducted for several hours in the presence of senior officers. CCTV cameras have also been installed in nearby areas for surveillance.
Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada, said, “Women cops have been deployed in the area and a search is on for the suspects.”