FIR against five after Amity Lucknow student slapped '50–60 times' in campus parking lot, video goes viral

A second-year BA LLB student of Amity University in Lucknow was allegedly slapped “50–60 times” by his classmates inside a vehicle at the university’s parking lot on August 26, NDTV reported. A 101-second video of the assault has since gone viral.
According to the report, the victim has been identified as Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, who arrived at the campus with his friend, Soumya Singh Yadav, in her car to attend classes. The report said the reason behind the assault was not immediately ascertained, and the university had not issued a statement at the time of filing.
NDTV reported that an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Shikhar’s father, Mukesh Kesarwani, naming five students — Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla. The report said the complaint alleged Shikhar is traumatised and has stopped attending college.
As per the report, the complaint stated that Shikhar had undergone ligament surgery on August 11 and was walking with a stick. It alleged that once the car reached the campus parking lot, the accused entered the vehicle and, for about 45 minutes, threatened, verbally abused and assaulted him.
The report added that, according to the complaint, Ayush Yadav and Jahnvi Mishra slapped Shikhar “50–60 times”, abused his family and issued death threats. It further alleged that Vivek Singh and Milay Banerjee recorded the assault, broke Shikhar’s phone and circulated the video on campus, and that the father was later threatened in a similar manner when he visited the university.
The video cited in the report shows a female student in the front passenger seat repeatedly slapping Shikhar on the left cheek while telling him to keep his hands down (“haath neeche”). Another student, addressed as Ayush, is seen pushing away Shikhar’s hands, slapping him and hurling abuses. At one point, he is heard saying, “Agar main maarna shuru karunga… haath neeche kar.”
The report said the female student can be heard confronting Shikhar with “kya bola tha tumne? Character? Character?” and slapping him again. Ayush is also heard saying, “You will talk about Jahnvi… You will talk about Soumya,” while continuing to hit him. The report does not clarify whether these references relate to the reason for the assault.
Another occupant in the vehicle is heard saying Shikhar has apologised and asks Ayush to stop. According to the report, Ayush allegedly continued, told a friend (identified as Aryaman) to hold Shikhar’s hand, and only stopped after others intervened.
The report said the complainant has sought strict action against the accused.