FIR against five after Amity Lucknow student slapped '50–60 times' in campus parking lot, video goes viral

A second-year BA LLB student of Amity University in Lucknow was allegedly slapped “50–60 times” by his classmates inside a vehicle at the university’s parking lot on August 26, NDTV reported. A 101-second video of the assault has since gone viral.

According to the report, the victim has been identified as Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, who arrived at the campus with his friend, Soumya Singh Yadav, in her car to attend classes. The report said the reason behind the assault was not immediately ascertained, and the university had not issued a statement at the time of filing.

NDTV reported that an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by Shikhar’s father, Mukesh Kesarwani, naming five students — Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla. The report said the complaint alleged Shikhar is traumatised and has stopped attending college.

As per the report, the complaint stated that Shikhar had undergone ligament surgery on August 11 and was walking with a stick. It alleged that once the car reached the campus parking lot, the accused entered the vehicle and, for about 45 minutes, threatened, verbally abused and assaulted him.