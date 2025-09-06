Five Amity University law students face FIR after viral video shows brutal assault on classmate

LUCKNOW: Five law students of Amity University’s Lucknow campus were allegedly booked after an FIR was lodged against them for brutally assaulting and abusing one of their classmates inside a vehicle in the campus parking area. The video of the incident recently went viral on social media.

Confirming the incident, senior police officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra said an investigation had been launched, and five students were named in an FIR registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim's father, Mukesh Kesarwani.

The students named in the FIR include Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed the student, identified as Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, being slapped as many as 25–30 times over 90 seconds by some of his classmates, including a girl. The incident is believed to have taken place last month.

In the video, two people, including a woman, are seen raining blows on the student, while a male student is heard abusing and threatening him. As Shikhar tries to defend himself, the attackers ask him to put his hand down.

"Move your hand away from your face, or you will be beaten even more," the accused is heard saying in the video.

With no statement issued by the campus authorities over the incident, the reason behind the assault could not be immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Shikhar's father claimed that the incident had left his son traumatised and that he had stopped attending college.

As per the details of the incident shared by the victim’s father, Shikhar was on his way to college on August 26 when he was picked up by a friend, Soumya Singh Yadav, in her vehicle at Hanneman Crossing. As they reached the university's parking area, the other accused students arrived at the spot.