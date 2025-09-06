Fresh cloudburst hits Naugaon in Uttarkashi, rescue operations underway

UTTARKASHI: A cloudburst struck Yamuna Valley in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday, causing heavy damage in Naugaon area where debris buried a residential house and muddy waters of a stream entered more than half a dozen homes.

The cloudburst occurred at Syori Phal Patti in Yamuna Valley in the evening and sludge from a flooded stream rushed downwards, inflicting damage in low-lying areas, District Magistrate Prashant Arya said.

The district administration, and the state and national disaster response forces have launched a rescue operation in the affected area.

The affected people are being taken to safer places, Arya said. There has been no report of any loss of life so far, he added.

When the cloudburst occured, several people had already vacated their homes anticipating danger due to heavy rains in the area.

A mixer machine and some two-wheelers were said to have been swept away by the swollen Devalsari stream. A car was also buried under the debris. A mudslide caused chaos in the Naugaon market area where people scampered for safety. It also led to the closure of Delhi-Yamunotri highway, causing traffic congestion.