Goyal: Will ensure benefits of GST cut reaches consumers

NEW DELHI: After the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, the Modi government will keep a vigil to ensure that the benefits of the reforms are passed on fully to consumers, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Friday.

At a media briefing held at the BJP headquarters, Goyal asserted that the Centre will keep a close watch on the implementation process. He added that the industry had assured him that “the entire fall in taxes on various items will be reflected in their prices.”

Goyal dismissed claims that the US government’s recent decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods might have spurred the Modi government into initiating the reforms.

He clarified that the GST rationalisation was the result of nearly a year of sustained consultations involving state and central finance ministers and senior secretaries. Importantly, he said “This decision (GST) has no link whatsoever with any decision of any country. Such a big change cannot happen overnight,” and pointed out that the US decision was made only last month.

While the Centre will closely monitor the rollout of the new tax regime to ensure consumers benefit from the reduced rates, Goyal also made an appeal to the state governments to do the same.