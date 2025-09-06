INDIA bloc leaders convene meeting to discuss seat-sharing for Bihar assembly polls

PATNA: The Opposition INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday held a meeting under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the state capital to discuss seat-sharing and other issues related to assembly elections due in October-November.

This is the first meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), after the Voter Adhikar Yatra launched by the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, which concluded in Patna on September 1.

Sources said that the Opposition leaders convened an unscheduled meeting to deliberate on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections.

The leaders at the meeting deliberated upon the list of seats furnished by each ally of the INDIA bloc. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav hosted the discussions at his official residence on One Polo Road, joined by Congress’s Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, state Congress president Rajesh Ram, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni.

Alliance leaders said the talks were preliminary and no formal decisions were expected immediately.

“This is the first meeting of the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance after the voter adhikar campaign,” Rajesh Ram told the media, adding that any formal outcomes would be shared later.

“We will come out with positive results soon. Our talks on seat-sharing is moving in the right direction,” Ram said in response to a media query.