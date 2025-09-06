India needs campaign for better opposition, their criticism of GST ill-informed: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: India deserves a better opposition and better opposition leaders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, as she slammed their criticism of the Modi government on the GST reforms as "ill-informed" and untouched by facts leading up to the implementation of the unified indirect tax regime in 2017.

In an interview to PTI, she was unsparing in her takedown of the Congress for blaming the BJP-led NDA government for keeping four tax slabs when the GST was introduced and claiming vindication over the latest move to rationalise the structure by keeping only two slabs.

It was not the BJP's decision nor the case that then-Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was deciding upon different tax slabs or what should be the GST rate for a particular item, Sitharaman said, adding Congress ministers, too, were part of it. "Are they (opposition) not aware of it?"

Explaining the evolution of four GST rates in which opposition-ruled states played a crucial role as well in the run-up to its implementation in July 2017, Sitharaman said the country needs a campaign for a better Opposition and better opposition leaders on the lines of public movement against issues like tree-cutting.

In a feisty response, she said she will have no qualm in tendering an apology if opposition leaders deal in facts and prove her wrong. "I have no ego. I will even apologise to people. But what they (opposition) are saying is nonsense."

"The Congress has now stirred into action. If you do not understand the issue, then the least you can do is keep quiet," she said, reminding the principal opposition party that it was an Empowered Committee of finance ministers from states that decided on keeping four slabs in the Goods and Services Tax before it was rolled out.