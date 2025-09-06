IRCTC to lead India’s participation at International Tourism Expo Vietnam 2025 with ASEAN-India Pavilion

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Government of India enterprise, has been entrusted with the responsibility of organising India’s participation in the prestigious International Tourism Expo (ITE) Vietnam 2025.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, marking a renewed commitment by India to strengthen its cultural, economic, and tourism ties with ASEAN countries.

This expo is being organised from 4 to 6 September this year at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The Prime Minister’s bold proclamation essentially outlines the pivotal role of tourism in improving people-to-people connectivity, fostering mutual prosperity, and strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and the ASEAN countries.

According to an official source, IRCTC is setting up an exclusive ASEAN-India Pavilion that will showcase a diverse range of tourism offerings from India. These include the country’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual and wellness packages, natural beauty, adventure activities, and premium travel products such as the world-class IRCTC luxury trains: the Maharajas’ Express, the Golden Chariot, and the Buddhist Circuit luxury AC train.

Vipra Pandey, Consulate General of India, inaugurated the ASEAN-India Pavilion in Ho Chi Minh City.