Kuki-Zo groups deny blocking NH-2; say reopening not endorsement of unrestricted movement

GUWAHATI: Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) – umbrella organisations of Kuki-Zo rebel groups – on Saturday said the reopening of National Highway 2 in ethnic violence-hit Manipur “must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas.”

The KNO and the UPF recently signed an agreement with the Centre to extend the Suspension of Operations agreement.

In a joint statement, the two organisations clarified that contrary to “misinformed” narratives, the Kuki-Zo community never closed or blocked the National Highway-2. It enters Manipur from Nagaland after traversing the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district.

“KNO and UPF reiterate that this gesture must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted movement across buffer zones between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas. The sanctity of these zones remains paramount, and the responsibility for securing the highway lies with the Government of India and its deployed force,” the statement said.

It further stated that the KNO and the UPF would uphold the people’s aspiration in future political dialogues for the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people within the Constitution of India.