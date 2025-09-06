Man, daughter killed after portion of dilapidated house collapses in Jaipur due to rain

JAIPUR: A man and his daughter were killed and five people were injured when a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in the walled city area here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Subhash Chowk area.

The deceased were identified as Prabhat (35), a native of West Bengal who worked at a local jewellery factory, and his daughter Pihu (5), the officials said.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence, Jaipur, Amit Sharma said seven people were trapped under the rubble.

While two of them died, five were rescued and shifted to SMS Hospital.

"It was a very old house and 18-19 people were living there. A portion of the house collapsed due to dampness caused by rain. The rescue operation lasted about six hours," Sharma said.

"The injured are out of danger," said SMS Hospital Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad.