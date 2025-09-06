Masked men break into MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari’s home, neighbouring houses targeted too

BHOPAL: Exposing the state of security in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore, five to six masked men reportedly broke into the house of state Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday-Saturday intervening night.

The unidentified men first cut the power supply to Patwari’s house in the Bijalpur area (to ensure that the CCTV cameras were disabled), then broke into the part of the house that housed the former MP minister’s office.

They subsequently broke the drawers and lockers in Patwari’s office, but surprisingly left behind mobile phones and valuables, raising the possibility of the entire incident not being of any typical robbery, but something much bigger than it.

Not only did they strike at the office section of Patwari’s house in the residential locality under Rajendra Nagar area, but they also targeted two to three neighbouring houses, including the house of Nagar Panchayat CMO Rajkumar Thakur and MP Electricity Board (MPEB) officer Narendra Dubey’s residence, during their two-and-a-half-hour movement in the area.