Mizoram’s capital set to join Indian railway network: 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang line to boost connectivity in the Northeast

AIZAWL: With the completion of the 51.38-km broad-gauge line from Bairabi to Sairang, Mizoram becomes the fourth Northeastern state to gain direct train connectivity to its capital. This marks a milestone in Indian Railways’ ambitious plan to link the capitals of all eight Northeastern states with the national rail network.

The line, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connects Bairabi on the Assam–Mizoram border to Sairang, located 20 km from Aizawl and 12 km from Lengpui Airport. The new Sairang railway station will serve as the key railhead for Aizawl.

The project, for which approval was granted in 2008 and construction began in November 2014, has been built at a cost of ₹8,071 crore.

Engineering feat

The 51.38-km line, passing through the Kolasib and Aizawl districts, is an engineering feat, with over half its length running through tunnels and bridges. It includes 48 tunnels spanning 12.85 km, 55 major and 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges, and six road underbridges. The line has three intermediate stations at Hortoki, Kawnpui, and Mualkhang.

Among the bridges, Bridge No. 144 over the Kurung River near Sairang has earned the distinction of being the world’s second-tallest pier bridge, rising 114 metres above the ground. The tallest is the Noney Bridge in neighbouring Manipur, standing 141 metres tall, which is being built as part of the under-construction 111-km Jiribam–Imphal railway line.