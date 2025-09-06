Mob smashes Ashok emblem at Hazratbal shrine in J&K

SRINAGAR: Tension gripped Srinagar when a mob smashed the Ashok emblem on the foundation of the revered Hazratbal shrine after the Friday prayers. J&K Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi—a BJP leader—termed the incident a “terror attack” and asked police to register FIRs against those involved, including NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq. Andrabi directed the police to the book the attackers under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

While indulging in violence, the mob raised pro-Islamic slogans, and termed the Ashok emblem on the foundation stone “un-Islamic”.

The foundation stone was inaugurated on September 3 by Andrabi, whose name was also inscribed on it. NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who is close to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, flagged the issue on X, saying, “I’m not a religious scholar but in Islam, idol worship is strictly forbidden—the gravest of sins. The foundation of our faith is Tawheed”.

“Placing a sculpted figure, at the revered Hazratbal Dargah goes against this very belief. Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of Tawheed, nothing else,” the MLA said. Andrabi further said, “Breaking an emblem is a big crime and a terrorism act. ”