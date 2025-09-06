Multi-state fake drug racket busted in Uttarakhand, 12 including mastermind arrested

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has dismantled a major network involved in the manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit branded medicines, arresting four company owners and plant heads in a significant breakthrough.

With these arrests, the STF has now taken the total number of accused to 12, including the alleged mastermind behind the operation. The most recent arrests, a husband-and-wife duo, were made on Friday in Zirakpur, Punjab.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar confirmed the arrests, stating, “We had been receiving continuous complaints about the exact replication of life-saving medicines and their illicit sale in the market. The use of these fake drugs not only posed severe health risks to the public but also caused substantial revenue losses to the government.”

He added that Director General of Police Deepam Seth had directed the STF to take stringent action to curb the menace. “We immediately instructed our team to work on a high priority to identify this fake medicine syndicate and ensure decisive action,” SSP Bhullar said.