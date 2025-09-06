Mumbai bids grand farewell to 'Ganpati Bappa' amid rains, bomb threat; over 2,100 idols immersed

MUMBAI: Rains and a bomb threat failed to dampen the spirit of devotees of Lord Ganesh in Mumbai as they gathered in large numbers to bid adieu to their beloved deity amid the beating of 'dhol-tasha' and clouds of 'gulal' rising in the air as the 10-day Ganpati festival drew to a close on Saturday.

Till 3 pm, more than 2,100 Ganpati idols were immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai, officials said.

Scores of people were seen sitting on road dividers, terraces of buildings, balconies, trees, and poles to catch a glimpse of the grand finale as the idols made their way to the city's beaches and other water bodies amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhachya varshi lavkar ya' - a fervent wish for the god's early return next year.

Earlier in the day, 'rangolis' were drawn on roads, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 2,198 Ganapati idols, including 59 of 'Sarvajanik mandals' (local community groups) and 87 of Goddess idols immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body by 3 pm.

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganapati mandals, the processions began with idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals.

Thousands gathered along the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes to bid farewell to their favourite deity, with prayers on their lips and to witness the vibrant spectacle filled with music, dance, and clouds of celebratory 'gulal' (vermillion powder).

"No untoward incident reported during the immersion process," a BMC official said.