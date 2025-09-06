No clarity on Project 75, Navy worries on underwater capability continue

NEW DELHI: The protracted worries of the Indian Navy over its underwater combat strength continues, while Project 75 India expected few years to deliver first submarine, there is no clarity on Project 75 (additional ones) which is to manufacture three submarines of the Project 75, Scorpene Class.

As per sources, “There is no clarity yet on the progress of the project 75 India and there is likelihood of the timeline getting extended.” Also, there is no clarity on the three additional Scorpene Class submarines to be manufactured by the Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL), Mumbai”, they added.

The MDL will lead the project 75 India under strategic partnership (SP) with Germany’s TKMS (ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems). The twin projects, estimated to cost over Rs 1.06 lakh crore, involve the Project 75-India (Rs 70,000 cr) and add-on project (Rs 36, 000cr).

The negotiations for the additional Scorpene-class submarines have been completed and submitted. Things are already delayed for the Expression of Interest for six advanced AIP integrated submarines was issued in 2019. From the date of the contract signed it would take 7-8 years for the first submarine to get inducted.