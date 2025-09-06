No clarity on Project 75, Navy worries on underwater capability continue

NEW DELHI: The protracted worries of the Indian Navy over its underwater combat strength continues, while Project 75 India expected few years to deliver first submarine, there is no clarity on Project 75 (additional ones) which is to manufacture three submarines of the Project 75, Scorpene Class.
As per sources, “There is no clarity yet on the progress of the project 75 India and there is likelihood of the timeline getting extended.” Also, there is no clarity on the three additional Scorpene Class submarines to be manufactured by the Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL), Mumbai”, they added.
The MDL will lead the project 75 India under strategic partnership (SP) with Germany’s TKMS (ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems). The twin projects, estimated to cost over Rs 1.06 lakh crore, involve the Project 75-India (Rs 70,000 cr) and add-on project (Rs 36, 000cr).
The negotiations for the additional Scorpene-class submarines have been completed and submitted. Things are already delayed for the Expression of Interest for six advanced AIP integrated submarines was issued in 2019. From the date of the contract signed it would take 7-8 years for the first submarine to get inducted.
The earlier Project 75 Scorpene class, with the French Naval Group, faced huge time and cost overrun. The Project 75-I is already delayed and if the project gets confirmed this year the first submarine of its class will be inducted by 2032.
Project 75-I is for the construction of six modern submarines with the Air Independent Propulsion technology. Project 75 (add-ons) is for the construction of three Scorpene-class submarines.
This newspaper has been bringing out the concerns that Indian Navy platforms are reaching obsolescence; therefore, the new additions, should not only replace the older ones but also increase the overall numbers. This stands true more in case of Indian Navy’s underwater arm of submarines.
The submarine’s underwater fighting capabilities, even after the addition of six indigenously manufactured Scorpene-class submarines, are plagued by obsolete boats (submarines). Although new boats have been added and new projects are in the pipeline, the Indian Navy’s submarine arm has been plagued by obsolescence and is currently operating 12 vintage submarines.
This newspaper has earlier reporter that the delay in P75 was substantial as the contract for six Scorpene submarines (Kalvari-class) worth Rs 18,706 crore was signed in 2005. While the cost escalated to about Rs 23,000 crore, the first of the Scorpene submarines built at MDL was inducted in 2017 instead of 2012.