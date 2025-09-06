Ranchi Diary | Government announces plan to preserve Shibu’s legacy

The Jharkhand government has announced plans to honour Shibu Soren by converting his official residence at Morhabadi in Ranchi into the Guruji Memorial Museum. Health Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar presented this proposal to Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a Cabinet Meeting, highlighting the intention to preserve Soren’s contributions for future generations. The cabinet also reviewed a proposal to develop a park and install a statue at Soren’s birthplace and early political base, Chirudih in Jamtara district, an area regarded for its historical association with Soren’s career.

Three encounters rock state in a month

As police action against Maoists and organised criminals has intensified in Jharkhand, three encounters have taken place every month in the last eight months in the state. A total of 26 Maoists and three notorious criminals have been killed in encounters with the security forces in different districts. The forces have suffered losses too—at least five security personnel have died during these encounters. The latest incident took place on Wednesday, where two policemen were killed and another was seriously injured in an encounter with the banned Maoist outfit, Tritiya SammelanPrastuti Committee (TSPC), in Palamu.