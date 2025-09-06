Surat lawyer who once represented Rahul Gandhi dies by suicide after leaving cryptic call

Hours before his death, Feroz made a disturbing phone call to his junior lawyer, Deepak, cryptically saying, “If anything happens to me, come to the bridge near the court.”

Alarmed, Deepak tried to comfort him and asked if he was in the office. Feroz calmly replied that he was. But when Deepak rushed there, he found the office empty.

Worried, Deepak called Feroz’s son and headed towards the cable bridge, only to find a crowd gathered near the river. A sight awaited them, Feroz’s car was parked under the bridge, confirming their worst fears.

Police and family members were immediately alerted, and the fire department launched a night-long search in the strong currents of the Tapi. By early morning, their grim hunt ended when Feroz’s body was found washed up on Ubharat beach, miles away from where he had jumped.

According to friends, Feroz had been battling depression for months, weighed down by domestic disputes, property loans and crushing financial problems. These personal struggles had reportedly pushed him into a dark mental state.

The tragic incident occurred on the day of Eid Milad, adding a layer of sorrow to an already heartbreaking event. His death has plunged Surat’s legal circle and his grieving family into deep mourning. Police are investigating further, while the legal community remembers Feroz as a sharp lawyer whose life ended in a tragic turn of despair.