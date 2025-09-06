UK prosecution team inspects Tihar Jail amid India's push for extradition of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

NEW DELHI: With India aggressively pushing to get fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi extradited, a team from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the lead prosecution body of that country, is learnt to have visited New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to inspect the facilities, sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the visit took place in July and was in direct response to concerns raised by British courts about the conditions of prisons in India.

A five-member team, including representatives from the British High Commission, toured the high-security prison and engaged in direct conversations with inmates to gather a first-hand understanding of the prevailing conditions.

India facilitated the visit with the core objective of providing a concrete assurance to British courts that any individual extradited to the country would be housed in a secure, humane and appropriate environment at Tihar Jail.

This was a necessary step after past extradition requests from India were rejected by UK courts, which expressed serious misgivings about jail conditions.