9 drown, 12 missing in separate incidents during Ganesh idol immersions in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Ganpati festivities culminated on Sunday with lakhs of devotees bidding farewell to the adorable elephant-headed god they consecrated and worshipped for ten days, while at least nine persons drowned and 12 were missing in various incidents related to immersion of idols in Maharashtra.

These incidents were reported from Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, Washim, Palghar and Amravati districts, officials said on Sunday.

In Pune district, five persons were swept away in different water bodies in three separate incidents, an official said.

"Two men were swept away in Bhama river at Waki Khurd and one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in the rural part of the district. A 45-year-old man was swept away at Khed," the Pune official said.

Bodies of three persons were recovered, he added.

Three persons were swept away in a river in Gandegaon in Nanded district, one of whom was rescued some time later, a local official said.

Search was on for the other two, Nanded police said.

Similar incidents took place in Sinnar and Kalwan areas of Nashik district.

"Five persons were swept away in Nashik. The bodies of two persons have been recovered, while efforts are on to trace the others," the official said.

Three persons were swept away in Jalgaon in separate incidents, the official said.