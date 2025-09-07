Car with three cops falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, washed away by flooded Kshipra river

BHOPAL: A car carrying a police station in-charge, a sub-inspector and a woman constable was swept away by the swollen Kshipra river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district after falling off of a bridge.

While the body of the police station in-charge Ashok Sharma was retrieved from the river on Sunday morning, the two other cops are still missing the river, even as the search operations by the NDRF and SDERF teams have gained momentum.

The mishap happened at around 8 pm, when the three police personnel posted at Unhel police station of Ujjain district, including in-charge Ashok Sharma, sub inspector Madanlal Ninama, and constable Arti Pal, were on way from Ujjain city to Chintaman in connection with the ongoing investigations into the missing of a 14-year-old girl.

“The car, boarded by the three cops, was possibly being driven by the woman constable Arti Pal and suddenly became disbalanced, before plunging into the river from the Bada Pul (bridge),” Ujjain district police superintendent Pradeep Sharma said on Sunday.

Besides, constable Arti Pal and the police station in-charge Ashok Sharma, sub inspector Madanlal Ninama were also boarding the car, which swept in the flooded river after falling from the railing-less bridge.