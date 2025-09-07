Chhattisgarh minister, accused of thrashing circuit house staff, denies charge

RAIPUR: A circuit house staff member lodged a police complaint against Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Kedar Kashyap, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse in Jagdalpur (Bastar) for not opening the lock of rooms for the BJP workers.

“The minister got his hands on my collar, dragged me into a room, removed his shoes, and thrashed. He used abusive words against my mother and sister. For years, I have been carrying my duty with full dedication despite being paralysed on the right side”, said Khitendra Pandey, a daily wage employee, posted in the government guest hose as a chef for years.

Kashyap is the forest and transport minister in the Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet.

In his written complaint, Pandey also alleged that ministers, leaders and workers of the ruling party often misbehaved with the circuit house staffs deployed to carry out official works.

Though there was no eye-witness of the incident of allegedly assaulting the staffer in a closed room, another employee is said to have claimed the minister allegedly ill-treated Pandey.

Jagdalpur district police chief Shalabh Sinha confirmed that a complaint against the minister has been received. “We are examining it, verifying the facts and based on it further action will be taken”, he told TNIE.