India thrash South Korea 4-1 to clinch men's Asia Cup hockey title after eight years

RAJGIR: Dilpreet Singh scored a brace as a dominant India defeated defending champions South Korea 4-1 to win the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament after a hiatus of eight years and qualify for next year's FIH World Cup, here on Sunday.

With four titles in their bag, India have become the second-most successful team in the Asia Cup behind five-time champions Korea.

India had last won the title in 2017 in Dhaka following successes in the 2003 (Kuala Lumpur) and 2007 (Chennai) editions of the continental tournament.

The title ensured India's direct entry into next year's FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

Dilpreet (28th, 45th minutes) and Sukhjeet Singh (1st) scored fine field goals while Amit Rohidas (50th) converted a penalty corner in front of a packed stadium at the Rajgir Sports Complex.

Korea's lone goal was scored by Dain Son in the 51st minute.

India were on the ball from the start and looked determined. The co-ordination between the defence, midfield and forward line was a treat to watch as they penetrated the rival circle frequently.

The Koreans, on the other hand, preferred to defend, which was not the best of idea against an attacking home side.

The Koreans hardly created any real scoring chances in the first two quarters as the Indian defence stood tall.