Indian Healthcare League: Doctors from leading hospitals to bat for cancer awareness

NEW DELHI: In a unique initiative to promote cancer awareness, doctors including former Director General of ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava, will participate in the Indian Healthcare League.
Modelled on the IPL format, the Indian Healthcare League will see teams from leading hospitals such as AIIMS, Max, Fortis, and others compete across six regional squads representing Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
The tournament aims to combine sportsmanship and healthcare advocacy.
"More than a wellness initiative, the league positions itself as a powerful movement with a dual purpose -- placing the spotlight on cancer awareness as its primary mission and championing the mental well-being of healthcare professionals as its secondary objective," a statement issued by the Indian Healthcare League read.
The six dynamic franchises representing different regions of the country are Delhi Aavataars, Gujarat Lionhearts, Rajasthan Lake-city Warriors, Maharashtra Med Titans, Haryana Juggernauts, and Uttar Pradesh Super Kings.
These teams will compete in a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship, showcasing how healthcare providers can balance professional commitments with fitness, teamwork, and community advocacy.
The IHL was launched by Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.
Speaking during the launch, Pujara said, “The Indian Healthcare League is a truly unique initiative that celebrates the wellness of those who dedicate their lives to keep us healthy. Its mission of spreading cancer awareness and strengthening mental well-being among doctors makes it far more than a sporting event, it is a movement for 'change'."
"I believe this League has the potential to grow into India’s second biggest event, inspiring not just doctors but society at large to embrace fitness, preventive health, and sport."
Nishant Mehta, CEO, IHL added, “Doctors spend their lives taking care of others, but rarely get the time to care of themselves. With the Indian Healthcare League, we are not only helping doctors focus on their wellness but also using sport as a platform to highlight cancer awareness and mental health. This dual mission ensures that the league impacts both the medical community and society, ultimately leading to healthier doctors, stronger awareness, and better patient outcomes."