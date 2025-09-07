Indian Healthcare League: Doctors from leading hospitals to bat for cancer awareness

NEW DELHI: In a unique initiative to promote cancer awareness, doctors including former Director General of ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava, will participate in the Indian Healthcare League.

Modelled on the IPL format, the Indian Healthcare League will see teams from leading hospitals such as AIIMS, Max, Fortis, and others compete across six regional squads representing Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament aims to combine sportsmanship and healthcare advocacy.

"More than a wellness initiative, the league positions itself as a powerful movement with a dual purpose -- placing the spotlight on cancer awareness as its primary mission and championing the mental well-being of healthcare professionals as its secondary objective," a statement issued by the Indian Healthcare League read.

The six dynamic franchises representing different regions of the country are Delhi Aavataars, Gujarat Lionhearts, Rajasthan Lake-city Warriors, Maharashtra Med Titans, Haryana Juggernauts, and Uttar Pradesh Super Kings.