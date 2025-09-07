LJP(RV) poses veiled threat to allies over contesting Bihar Assembly polls 'solo' if not offered adequate seats

PATNA: Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) reminded its two major allies --BJP and JD (U) -- of how it contested elections solo in the 2020 assembly polls when it was not offered a number of seats that could satisfy the aspirations of party workers.

The remark comes just before the seat-sharing deal gets finalised.

While explaining why his party fought in 137 seats in the last state elections, Arun Bharti, LJP(RV) MP from Jamui and brother in-law of Chirag, said that only his party could dare to contest assembly elections in the State on its own, without entering into any alliance.

Bharti, however, pointed out that LJP secured six per cent of votes in the previous assembly election.

“Had we contested all the 243 seats, we would have security 10 per cent of vote share in the election,” he said, adding that the party had contested only 137 out of 243 seats in the assembly.

“In 2020, when we could not fulfil sentiment and expectations of our workers due to coalition obligations, so we took the bold decision to contest the election alone,” Jamui MP said, while also contending that the party’s decision to go solo in the previous election was a ‘strategic move’.

Though LJP could not perform well, it damaged the prospects of JD(U) in the 2020 assembly election.

JD(U) was reduced to 43 seats as LJP fielded its candidates against the former in the majority of the seats.