Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

CHAIBASA: A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.

The encounter broke out early in the morning at Burjuwa Hill in Goilkera police station area.

Speaking to PTI, Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta said, "An encounter between Maoists and security forces took place early in the morning.

A body has been recovered during the subsequent search operation.

The identification process is underway.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited)