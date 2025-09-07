Meiteis wary of travelling on Manipur’s 'reopened' highway amid prevailing tensions

GUWAHATI: The 'reopening' of National Highway 2, the lifeline of Manipur is being seen as the first step towards peace. Yet, given the ethnic divide and underlying tension, Meiteis are unlikely to use the road that connects the State with the country beyond via Nagaland.

The PIB issued a statement on September 4 stating that the “Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods.”

The decision followed a series of meetings that KZC had with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

However, two days later, two umbrella organisations of Kuki-Zo rebel groups said KZC’s appeal was specifically confined to the Kangpokpi stretch, “aimed at encouraging cooperation with central security forces to ensure the safe passage of essential goods.”

They also said that this gesture must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted movement across buffer zones between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas.