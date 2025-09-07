Obnoxious gas leak kills three workers at lubricant factory in MP's Pithampur Industrial Area

BHOPAL: Three workers were choked to death while cleaning a gas chamber at a lubricant factory in Pithampur Industrial Area of western Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Sunday evening.

The three deceased workers have been identified as Sunil (35), Deepak (30) and Jagdish. All three are residents of the Pithampur industrial town.

Another worker whose condition is serious has been admitted to the MY Hospital in the neighbouring Indore district.

The mishap took place when the four labourers went into a gas chamber one by one for cleaning purposes. The sudden release of obnoxious gas in the chamber made them unconscious.

All the workers were subsequently rushed by the factory management to the MY Hospital in Indore, where three workers were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Notably, the factory administration didn’t report about the mishap to the local Bagdun police station.

“Our team is at the concerned factory and action will be taken against the factory management for not informing about the mishap to the local police. Based on the autopsy report from Indore’s MY Hospital, further action will be taken,” Dhar district police superintendent Manoj Singh told TNIE.